Since the renovation work in Lahore and Karachi stadiums, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been facing a bit of a cash crunch, which is even more evident after the apex cricket authority slashed match fees for players in the upcoming National T20 Cup 2025, which starts from March 14 and will see 39 matches be played across Faisalabad, Lahore, and Multan. New Zealand Name Fresh-Look Squad Led by Michael Bracewell for Home T20I Series Against Pakistan.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, participating players will be paid PKR 10,000 (INR 3000), and reserve players be given PKR 5,000 (INR 1556) per match, which is a 75 percent deduction from last year's edition only. In the National T20 Cup 2024, players were paid PKR 40,000, a slight drop from the 2022 cut, where they were handed PKR 60,000 per match. This cut-in match fee is the complete opposite of PCB's extravagant spending under current chairperson Mohsin Naqvi.

The PCB has majorly been spending on the updation of stadiums for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, salaries of foreign coaches, and a staggering PRK 5 Million per month for five appointed mentors which has been criticized lately.

A PCB official in the reports, however, states that the pay cut is not due to financial constraints, but the board feels that players have more earning opportunities in the season, given the number of tournaments organised. Jason Gillespie Makes Big Revelation! Former Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach Calls Aaqib Javed 'Clown' On Social Media Story.

Interestingly, this National T20 Cup is taking place when most international players are gearing up to face New Zealand in a white-ball series, and the Pakistan Super League 2025 is just on the horizon.

Reports have suggested that the likes of Babar Azam and Naseem Shah have already withdrawn from the National T20 Cup after a snub from the New Zealand tour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).