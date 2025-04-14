Sahibzada Farhan continued to impress, scoring his first-ever century in the Pakistan Super League during the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match on April 14. The right-hander was in superb form in the innings, smashing 106 runs off just 52 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and five sixes. His knock helped Islamabad United finish with 243/5 in their 20 overs. Not very long ago Sahibzada Farhan impressed big time with his explosive batting in Pakistan's National T20 Cup, where he amassed 605 runs in just seven innings. 'Lovely Upgrade on the Hotel Dryer' James Vince Shares Pic of Hair Dryer After Receiving It for His Century in Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 Match (See Pic)

Sahibzada Farhan Smashes His First PSL Century

Sahibzada Farhan brings up his FIRST 100 in the HBLPSL, and what an innings it is to remember! #HBLPSLX l #ApnaXHai l #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/iQCf8uG1vy — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 14, 2025

