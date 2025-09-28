After doing a controversial 'gun celebration' during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match against Team India, Pakistan did a simple celebration after notching up his fifty during the grand finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The right-handed batter played a superb knock of 57 runs off 38 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final. Shaibzada stitched a crucial 84-run opening stand with Fakhar Zaman. Sahibzada Farhan Performs 'Gun Celebration' After Scoring Half-Century During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Sahibzada Farhan Avoids Gun Celebration

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)