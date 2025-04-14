England cricketer James Vince took to Instagram to share a picture of his hair dryer after he received it in the Karachi Kings dressing room following his match-winning century (101 off 43 balls) against Multan Sultans in PSL 2025. The right-hander's hundred helped Karachi Kings get their PSL 2025 campaign underway with a win as they beat Multan Sultans by four wickets in a high-scoring contest. The England cricketer shared an Instagram story which had a picture of the hair dryer he received alongside the one given at the hotel and he called it a 'lovely upgrade.' "Lovely upgrade on the hotel dryer," he wrote while sharing the pic. James Vince Receives Hair Dryer for His Match-Winning Century in Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

James Vince's Instagram Story

Screenshot of James Vince's Instagram Story

James Vince's Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram @jamesvince.14)a

