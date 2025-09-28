Sahibzada Farhan provided Pakistan with a great start in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India as he scored another half-century. Farhan carried on his good form as he played some solid shots, specially against Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. He was finally dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy after a well-made knock of 58 runs. Varun bowled it short on good length, Farhan pulled the ball from backfoot and the deep mid-wicket fielder Tilak Varma settled to take a good catch. Farhan was frustrated and he hit the ground with his bat to show his anger. Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha Again During Toss Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Sahibzada Farhan Hits Ground With Bat In Frustration

