Sam Curran played a stunning knock in the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram match in Chennai. He scored a half-century and his knock of 88 off 47 balls powered CSK to a fighting total. Curran played some exquisite shots on the onside and dominated both spin and pace. Curran was part of Punjab Kings in the last IPL and captained them on occasions too. After completing his half-century Curran celebrated by making phone call gesture toward PBKS dug out. Yuzvendra Chahal Performs Trademark 'Meme Celebration' After Scalping Hat-Trick During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sam Curran Celebrates Half-Century By Making Phone-Call Gesture Towards Punjab Kings Dug Out

He's been busy at the crease today 💛 Sam Curran with a 5️⃣0️⃣ and going strong 💪 His first of the season 👏 Updates ▶ https://t.co/eXWTTv7Xhd #TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/tTDSBe3GoK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2025

