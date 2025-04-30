Yuzvendra Chahal scalped his second hat-trick of IPL career when he scalped three wickets in three balls during CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. CSK were in control of the innings entering the death overs and were looking for a strong finish. It is when Shreyas Iyer brought Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl the 19th over. Chahal got hit for a six in the first ball by MS Dhoni but dismissed him next ball. In the last three balls of the over, he dismissed Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad to complete his hat-trick. After his hat-trick, he celebrated by performing his trademark 'meme' pose. Yuzvendra Chahal Scalps His Second Hat-Trick of Indian Premier League Career, Achieves Feat in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Yuzvendra Chahal Performs Trademark 'Meme Celebration'

