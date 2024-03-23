IPL 2024 gets its first-half centurion in the fourth innings of the season. After an entertaining opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, RCB’s Anuj Rawat remained the highest scorer of the match with 48 runs from 25 deliveries. In the Delhi Capital’s first Innings, Shey Hope scored a team-high 33 runs before impact player Abhishek Porel put on a show with a breezy 32 runs from just 10 balls. Chasing 175, the home side had a decent start but lost wickets at regular intervals. Sam Curran though, held the one end and went on to complete his half-century from 39 deliveries. Curran’s efforts put the Punjab side in the driving seat at the time of writing. Unfortunate! Jonny Bairstow Run Out at Non-Striker’s End After Ball Touches Ishant Sharma’s Hand Before Hitting Stumps During PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Sam Curran Scores Half-Century against Delhi Capitals

