San Francisco Unicorns pulled up an unbelievable victory against MI New York in match six of the Major League Cricket 2025. MI New York batting first after losing the toss, posted a total of 182/7. The fighting total was achieved after some strong batting by veterans Quinton de Kock (63 off 38) and Kieron Pollard (30 off just 16). In reply, San Francisco Unicorns had a regular fall of wickets, but a dependable, strong, and aggressive knock from Xavier Bartlett, scoring 59 off just 25 balls after coming to bat at number eight pulled the victory from the jaws of MI New York. Hassan Khan (43 off 17) and opener Tim Seifert (33 of 27) were clinical too. Xavier Bartlett achieved the victory with a six, with five balls left to spare. San Francisco Unicorns won the MLC 2025 match by three wickets. Washington Freedom Beat Seattle Orcas by Five Wickets in MLC 2025; Ian Holland Shines With Four-Fer as Defending Champions Register First Points.

San Francisco Unicorns Win Against MI New York in MLC 2025

XAVIER BARTLETT CALLED GAME 😤 UNICORNS GO THREE FROM THREE IN THE BAY#GoCorns pic.twitter.com/DINZhMAIFS — San Francisco Unicorns (@SFOUnicorns) June 16, 2025

