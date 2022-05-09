Jasprit Bumrah sensational five-wicket haul drew a lot of praise from many including wife Sanjana Ganesan. Ganesan, sitting in the stands, absolutely loved her husband do what he does best, bowling a beautiful spell to end with figures of 5/10.

Holy moly! My husband is 🔥🔥🔥 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) May 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)