Rested for the ongoing One-Day International series between India and New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah resumed training ahead of the five-match IND vs NZ T20I 2026, with a special guest. Bumrah resumed his bowling practice in Mumbai, accompnied with his son Angad, who joined his father for morning drills, and also attempted to bowl in the nets. In a clip shared bythe Mumbai Indians on social media, Bumrah and Jr Bumrah could be seen warming up, before hitting the nets, where the India pacer knocked over the stumps in his patented fashion with yorkers. The IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026 will be played in Nagpur on January 21. Fan Breaches Security to Embrace Virat Kohli During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, Indian Batter's Calm and Composed Reaction Goes Viral.

Jasprit Bumrah and Son Angad Train Together

Bumrah & Jr. Bumrah here to make your day 🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/a67j82AlIR — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 15, 2026

