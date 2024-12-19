Afghanistan national cricket team opener Sediqullah Atal hammered his maiden ODI century. The youngster achieved this Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan second ODI 2024 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, December 19. The 23-year-old made 104 runs off 128 deliveries, including eight fours and four maximums. Sediqullah Atal was dismissed by Newman Nyamhuri in the 43rd over of Afghanistan's innings. How To Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Cricket Match on TV.

Stunning Knock by Sediqullah Atal!

𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃! 💯 Sediqullah Atal puts on a remarkable batting display and brings up a terrific hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI. 🤩 Fantastic batting by the youngster to get into his maiden hundred in international cricket. 👏#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG |… pic.twitter.com/g3ttuazcbK — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 19, 2024

