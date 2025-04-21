Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will resume proceedings in the first Test when these two teams lock horns on Day 2 of the contest at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on April 21. Day 1 of the match saw the Bangladesh National Cricket Team be bowled out for 191 runs, with Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani starring with three wickets. For Bangladesh, former captain Mominul Haque was the top scorer with 66 runs. Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any viewing option of the BAN vs ZIM 1st Test 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch either the BAN vs ZIM live telecast or the BAN vs ZIM live streaming. BAN vs ZIM 1st Test 2025: Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzurabani Shine As Visiting Zimbabwe in Control After Opening Day of First Test Against Bangladesh.

BAN vs ZIM 1st Test 2024 Day 1 Stumps

Stumps on day one in Sylhet A brilliant day for Zimbabwe!#BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/ibs5k88yWv — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)