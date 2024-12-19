Zimbabwe National Cricket Team is all set to battle the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, December 19. The ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 will begin at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and be held at Harare Sports Club. Sadly, there will be no live telecast viewing option for the ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. For the live streaming options, fans can switch towards the FanCode and website but will need a match pass to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2024. ZIM vs AFG 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ruled Out of Zimbabwe ODI Series With Quadriceps and Hip Flexor Injuries.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024

Get ready for an action packed holiday season as Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan in a tour featuring T20Is, ODIs, and Test matches in Harare and Bulawayo. 😍#ZIMvAFG #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/4f3ojWGTvI— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 7, 2024

