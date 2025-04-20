Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series, the first of which starts on Sunday, April 20. The BAN vs ZIM 1st Test 2025 is set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and it will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no viewing options for the BAN vs ZIM 2025 Test series in India. Hence, fans in India will neither be able to watch BAN vs ZIM 1st Test live streaming nor Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team live telecast on any TV channel. But fans can follow the social media handles of both teams to check out BAN vs ZIM live score updates. BAN vs ZIM 2025: Bangladesh Set To Host Zimbabwe for Two-Match Test Series in April.

BAN vs ZIM 2025 Test Series Trophy Unveiling

