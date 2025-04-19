Tremors were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi NCR on Saturday afternoon, April 19, after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 12:17 PM (IST) on April 19. Residents in northern India reported feeling the tremors, with many sharing their experiences on social media. No damage or casualties have been reported so far from the affected regions. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Country Day After Powerful Temblor Rocked Myanmar.

Earthquake in Afghanistan:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan at 12:17 PM (IST): National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan at 12:17 PM (IST); tremors also felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir (Visuals from Poonch) pic.twitter.com/PQP8Ektldi — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

Netizen Report Feeling Tremor in Delhi-NCR

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)