Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan announced his Nikah with former Pakistani spinner and current coach Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter Malika Mushtaq on January 23. Today, on February 9, they organized the wedding reception. The all-rounder's house was beautified with lights and decorations before the wedding. The bridegroom Shadab also shared pictures of him in traditional attire as he looked elegant in it. He shared the pictures with the message, "Alhamdulilah. Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat. I hope I can be a good husband to my wonderful wife. A huge thank you to everyone for respecting my family’s privacy." Shadab's teammate and Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali's wife Samyah Khan shared multiple pictures and videos from Shadab's mehendi and wedding ceremony which are going viral on social media. Shadab Khan Wedding: Pakistan All-Rounder Announces Nikah With Saqlain Mushtaq's Daughter.

Shadab Khan Shares Wedding Pics

Alhamdulilah. Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat. I hope I can be a good husband to my wonderful wife. A huge thank you to everyone for respecting my family’s privacy. Wardrobe: Humayun Alamgir, Styling: Tony & Guy, Photography: da artist pic.twitter.com/PDe3LKwqPl — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)