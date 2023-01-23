Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has impressed the cricketing world with his performances with the bat and ball in the white-ball formats of the game. Amidst this, the right-hander announces his nikah with Pakistan coach and former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter through a post on twitter. In his tweet the 24-year-old wrote, "Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those of my wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all." #IftiMania Takes All Over Twitter After Pakistan Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed's Blistering Form in BPL 2023.

Shadab Khan Announces Nikah

Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all pic.twitter.com/in7M7jIrRE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 23, 2023

