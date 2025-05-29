Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs in the PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 on Wednesday, May 28. Batting first, the Pakistan National Cricket Team scored 201/7, riding on captain Salman Ali Agha's half-century (56), Hasan Nawaz (44 off 22 balls) and Shadab Khan's 48 off 25 deliveries. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam captured two wickets (2/32) while Mahedi Hasan (1/36), Hasan Mahmud (1/24), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (1/22), Rishad Hossain (1/55) and Shamim Hossain (1/31). In response, the Bangladesh National Cricket Team were bowled out for 164, with Hasan Ali claiming a five-wicket haul (5/30) while Shadab Khan bagged two wickets (2/26). Faheem Ashraf (1/18), Khushdil Shah (1/6) and Salman Agha (1/12) were also amongst the wickets. For Bangladesh, captain Litton Das was the top scorer with 48 runs. With this, the Pakistan National Cricket Team gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Why is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11? Know Reason Behind Absence of PAK vs BAN on Fantasy Cricket App.

PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Result

All-round Pakistan trump Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series 👏#PAKvBAN 📝: https://t.co/vUzQvsLWMy pic.twitter.com/Lms06UOGQ7 — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2025

