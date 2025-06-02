The Pakistan National Cricket Team completed a 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the three-match T20I series, on Sunday, June 1 in Lahore. Batting first in the PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Bangladesh scored 196/6 with Parvez Hossain Emon smashing 66 runs off just 34 balls. Tanzid Hasan also hit 42 runs. For Pakistan, Abbas Afridi (2/26) and Hasan Ali (2/38) were among the wickets alongside Shadab Khan (1/26) and Faheem Ashraf (1/41). In response, Mohammad Haris struck his maiden T20I hundred as Pakistan chased down the target in just 17.2 overs. Saim Ayub also contributed with 45 runs off 29 balls. With the ball, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/26) was the best bowler for the Litton Das-led side. Why is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11? Know Reason Behind Absence of PAK vs BAN on Fantasy Cricket App.

Pakistan Register 3-0 Whitewash Over Bangladesh

