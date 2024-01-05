Shafali Verma finally found some runs under her belt as she took on the Australian attack during the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2023-24 at the DY Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 142, Shafali provided India Women with a strong start and scored her half-century in just 32 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana Completes 3000 Runs in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2023-24.

Shafali Verma Scores Her 8th Half-Century in T20Is

Fifty for Shafali Verma...!!!! She smashed 50* runs from 32 balls against Australia in first T20I match in run chase - What a fifty by Shafali. pic.twitter.com/G4ROmUYKfj — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 5, 2024

