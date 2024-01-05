Smriti Mandhana has grown into one of the most reliable batters in the ranks of Team India and also one of the best India has ever produced in Women's Cricket. Her solid performances over the years in the T20I format has helped to her to achieve the feat of 3000 runs in T20Is which she achieved during the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I at Navi Mumbai. Smriti became the fastest cricketer to reach the 3000-run mark in T20Is in terms of balls faced (2461). All-Rounders Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Chamari Athapaththu Nominated for ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023.

