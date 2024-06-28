Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma smashed her maiden double hundred on Day 1 of the IND-W vs SA-W only Test match. Shafali completed the milestone in 194 balls and in the end, got out for a score of 205 runs. Her knock included 23 fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 104.06. Varma also added 292 runs for the first wicket along with Smriti Mandhana. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Complete Highest Opening Partnership Ever in Women's Tests, Achieve Feat During IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024.

Shafali Verma Slams Maiden Test Double Hundred

