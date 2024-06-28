The India Women's National Cricket Team opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma completed a 292-run mark for the first wicket making it the highest opening partnership ever in women's Tests history. Shafali Verma scored her first-ever century in international cricket. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana scored her 2nd Test century but got out just before completing her 150-run mark. It was a dominant display by both the openers against South Africa Women's National Cricket Team. Smriti Mandhana Scores Her Second Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During Day 1 Of IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma Complete 292-Run Mark

