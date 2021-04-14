Shah Rukh Khan the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media and apologised to the fans for his team's performance against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021. Rohit Sharma's men won the match by 10 runs in a low-scoring game.

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

