Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi recently had his wedding ceremony with Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi. After the wedding, Shaheen expressed his anger and disappointment over the leakings of the pictures of the wedding before the couple released it officially as they wanted the wedding to be an 'unplugged' one. Amidst this, the father of the bride, former cricketer and interim chief selector of Pakistan flagged daughter Ansha's fake account on Twitter. He confirmed his daughter is not on social media and accounts impersonating her account are fake and should be reported. Shaheen Afridi Wedding Photos Leaked: Pakistan Pacer Disappointed, Says ‘Our Privacy Was Hurt’.

Shahid Afridi Flags Daughter Ansha’s Fake Account on Twitter

Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, fake account👇 pic.twitter.com/AFKE4qQeh1 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2023

