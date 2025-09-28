India had a poor start chasing Pakistan's total in the Asia Cup 2025 final. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan were bowled out for only 146 runs. India were aiming for a strong start while chasing the target, but they lost three wickets early including their captain Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar was dismissed through a controversial catch taken by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. It was a full ball from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Suryakumar looked to loft it over mid-off. Didn't get the best of it and the ball looped to Salman who dived and completed a low catch in the end. There were doubts over whether Salman had his fingers underneath the ball and whether the ball bounced in front of him. Although the third umpire adjudged it out after watching replay, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. Shaheen Afridi Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Batter Registers Duck During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match.

