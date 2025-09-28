India had a poor start chasing Pakistan's total in the Asia Cup 2025 final. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan were bowled out for only 146 runs. India were aiming for a strong start while chasing the target, but they lost three wickets early including their captain Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar was dismissed through a controversial catch taken by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. It was a full ball from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Suryakumar looked to loft it over mid-off. Didn't get the best of it and the ball looped to Salman who dived and completed a low catch in the end. There were doubts over whether Salman had his fingers underneath the ball and whether the ball bounced in front of him. Although the third umpire adjudged it out after watching replay, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. Shaheen Afridi Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Batter Registers Duck During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match.

Salman Ali Agha's Catch

Ball clearly bounced. Bkl third umpire Ankh me Mera Pakistan leke baitha hai kya? Ind- 10-2 now.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/tRinuYpxyr — Gaurav Anand (@anandg486) September 28, 2025

'Wrong Decision'

It seems SKY catch was grounded . Wrong decision 😔👎 #INDvPAK — Anoop Rai (@anooanup) September 28, 2025

'Don't Think the Ball Carried'

I don’t think the ball carried for SKY to get out 🤔 #INDvPAK — Pratheek Medappa (@IAmPratheek_13) September 28, 2025

'Was That Catch Clean Or Not'

#IndvPak Is that catch clean or not? SURYA given OUT! After replays shown with a zoomer India 10/2 pic.twitter.com/LosiGf7qII — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) September 28, 2025

'Catch Was Clean'

Chewing gum Master Suryakumar Yadav with yet another failure that too in the finals yet again . What a joke of a cricketer this man is.😂😂😂 What is he standing there like an idiot. Catch was clean. — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) September 28, 2025

'SKY Was Not Out'

SKY was not out.. the ball bounced back into the hands #INDvPAK — Doron (@notdoronkabilio) September 28, 2025

'Looks Like Clear Out'

Catch By Agha SKY Gone Shaheen gets his 2nd Looks like clear out Decision is Panding from 3rd empire finally Gone #PakVsIndia — علیم جعفری (@AleemAb887) September 28, 2025

'Its Clear Not Out'

Its clear Not out Third umpire giving too much wrong decision against India. First run out and now surya #PAKvsIND #AsiaCup2025#INDvsPAK — Random 🇮🇳 (@Square1Cut) September 28, 2025

No debate needed Suryakumar Yadav was out like Fakhar Zaman was out in last match.. pic.twitter.com/anyzLOmY4m — Satya Prakash (@_SatyaPrakash08) September 28, 2025

