Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood recently began a new chapter of his life by tying knot with Nische Khan. The pictures of the newly wed couple in the Nikah ceremony were adored by all. Amidst the celebrations of their marriage, a qawali night was also organized by the couple in Karachi. To everyone's surprise, Shan's teammate, Sarfaraz Khan showed his singing skills as he sung a qawali wishing good fortunes to Shan and his wife. Sarfaraz's singing ability was well-known already, but he won the hearts of everyone with this performance. Shan Masood Wedding: Pakistan Batsman Ties Knot With Nische Khan, Check Nikah Ceremony Photos.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Shows His Singing Skills at Qawali Ceremony of Shan Masood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da Artist Wedding Photography® (@daartistphoto)

