Pakistan batter Shan Masood married his fiancée Nische Khan in a Nikah ceremony held on Friday, January 20. Shan Masood has lately made a comeback in the Pakistan cricket team and did well. There are also talks around him getting the ODI captaincy of Pakistan in near future. Amidst this, the left hander tied knot with Nische Khan. As per reports, Masood will host a valima reception for his friends and family in Karachi on January 27. The couple looked graceful in traditional attire on the wedding day. Young Fan Invades Field, Hugs Rohit Sharma During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 in Raipur (Watch Video).

Pakistan Batsman Shan Masood Ties Knot With Nische Khan

Shan Masood Wedding Pics

May Allah Ta'alah bless you both, Congratulations to Shan Masood & his wife on their Nikkah.❤️#ShanMasood #wedding pic.twitter.com/MhjZL0ZrqC — Tauqeer Mushtaq Ahmad (@TauqeerMushtaq1) January 21, 2023

Shan Masood Nikah Ceremony Photos

