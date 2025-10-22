The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match has headed into day three and it promises plenty of action when the action gets underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, October 22. The PAK vs SA 2nd Test is pretty much in the balance at the moment, with South Africa being at 185/4 in response to Pakistan's first innings total of 333. Tristan Stubbs has done all the hard work for a 68-run unbeaten knock and he will resume the innings with Kyle Verreynne. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the PAK vs SA 2nd Test live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Also, there is no online viewing option as well for viewers in India, with fans not having any platform to watch PAK vs SA live streaming. Babar Azam Playfully Finger Taps Sajid Khan's Head Multiple Times As He Celebrates Aiden Markram's Dismissal During PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps

Stumps, Day 2! ⏳ A late twist in Rawalpindi as momentum swings at the close of play. 🔥🏏#TheProteas Men finish on 185/4 after 65 overs, trailing by 148 runs with plenty still to play for tomorrow. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/kk2C5wj5AU — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 21, 2025

