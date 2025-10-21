Pakistan will resume proceedings with the bat on Day 2 of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, October 21. After opting to bat first, the Pakistan National Cricket Team scored 259/5 at stumps on Day 1 with Shan Masood top-scoring with 87 runs. For the South Africa National Cricket Team, Keshav Maharaj (2/63) and Simon Harmer (2/75) were the best bowlers. Day 2 of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 is set to resume at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any option to watch PAK vs SA live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. And there are no online viewing options as well for PAK vs SA live streaming. Fans can, however, follow PAK vs SA live score updates on Cricket South Africa's official social media. PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Stumps: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Shine As Pakistan Aim Big First Innings Total.

PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps

Stumps on Day 1. A day of resilience and fight from #TheProteas Men as Pakistan close the day on 259/5 after 91 overs. 🏏 The battle continues tomorrow! 🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/4lO0Oq7PqQ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 20, 2025

