Shardul Thakur brought out his best effort with the bat in the IPL as he and Rinku Singh, powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a massive against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, April 6. The Indian all-rounder walked into bat when the Knights were in trouble and added 103 runs with Rinku Singh (46) off just 47 deliveries to put his team in a commanding position. Thakur played an array of cricketing shots on both sides of the ground to score 68 runs off just 29 balls and ended up hitting nine fours and three sixes. KKR had a stuttering start to their innings earlier, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed his class with a stylish half-century. For RCB, Karn Sharma and David Willey took two wickets apiece. 'Lord Shardul Came Out of Syllabus' Netizens React to Shardul Thakur's Blistering Maiden IPL Fifty During KKR vs RCB Match in IPL 2023.

KKR vs RCB Innings Update

