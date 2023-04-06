Fans were in awe as Shardul Thakur came out all guns blazing, hitting some fine shots to provide some firepower to KKR's inning after they were put to bat first by RCB at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 6. The right-hander, acquired by the Knights in a pre-auction trade, scored his maiden IPL fifty off just 20 balls with six fours and three sixes to get the Eden Gardens crowd buzzing. Fans took to social media to react to this epic knock. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 21-Year-Old KKR Opening Batsman.
'Lord Shardul Came out of Syllabus'
They were prepared for Russel but lord shardul came out of syllabus. #RCBvsKKR #ViratKohli #Shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/LoAcHRRfZe
— CricNaari (@CricNaari) April 6, 2023
Shardul Thakur Right Now
RCB: Russell out, ab to KKR gayi
Lord Shardul Thakur : pic.twitter.com/F00W5OtpvE
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 6, 2023
Indian 'Andre Russell'
Shardul Thakur today#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/rUwrFM0ZSh
— Yash Godara (@iamyashgodara77) April 6, 2023
'Lord for a Reason'
Shardul Thakur
LORD for a reason#RCBvsKKR #Shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/kZK6Rd9DDH
— Rahul (@njairahul) April 6, 2023
'Tension Nahi Lene Ka'
Lord Shardul 👑🔥#RCBvsKKR #Shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/9R5KNtndxb
— Shubham Sourav (@Shubham76709366) April 6, 2023
'Surprise Package'
Shardul Thakur as a surprise package for KKR#KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/lewEPxu3OW
— Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) April 6, 2023
'Sher-Dil Thakur'
Sher~Dil~Thakur 🔥👏#Thakur #Shardulthakur@KKRiders@imShard pic.twitter.com/wsnskVvnda
— Sahil ¢hauh@n 🤘😎 (@IamSsChauhan) April 6, 2023
