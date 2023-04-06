Fans were in awe as Shardul Thakur came out all guns blazing, hitting some fine shots to provide some firepower to KKR's inning after they were put to bat first by RCB at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 6. The right-hander, acquired by the Knights in a pre-auction trade, scored his maiden IPL fifty off just 20 balls with six fours and three sixes to get the Eden Gardens crowd buzzing. Fans took to social media to react to this epic knock. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 21-Year-Old KKR Opening Batsman.

'Lord Shardul Came out of Syllabus'

Shardul Thakur Right Now

RCB: Russell out, ab to KKR gayi Lord Shardul Thakur : pic.twitter.com/F00W5OtpvE — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 6, 2023

Indian 'Andre Russell'

'Lord for a Reason'

'Tension Nahi Lene Ka'

'Surprise Package'

Shardul Thakur as a surprise package for KKR#KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/lewEPxu3OW — Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) April 6, 2023

'Sher-Dil Thakur'

