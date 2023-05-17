Shikhar Dhawan took a wonderful jumping catch to dismiss David Warner during the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 17. The Punjab Kings captain ran from cover after Warner skied the ball and he flew to hold on to the catch. Dhawan also did well to keep the ball in his hand as he landed. Punjab Kings Players, Support Staff Meet Dalai Lama in Dharamsala Prior to PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match (See Pics).

Watch Shikhar Dhawan's Catch Here

Shikhar Dhawan that is INSANE 🔥🔥 RT if you loved that catch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/13bZtLv46z — O'Footy (@0m_Tarware) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)