India produced a monumental fightback as riding on Axar Patel's quick-fire half-century, they defeated West Indies by two wickets in the 2nd ODI in Trinidad and Tobago. With this victory, India recorded their 12th consecutive series win over the Windies in ODIs. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to praise the team.

Watch Indian Team's Reaction

Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! 🙌 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! 😍👏 #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/jMZOjWiTN6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 25, 2022

