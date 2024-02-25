Shoaib Bashir showed why he was so highly rated by the England team management as he scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket in just his second match in the longest format. The young off-spinner achieved this feat on Day 3 of the India vs England fourth Test in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25. Bashir dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (73), Shubman Gill (38), Rajat Patidar (17), Ravindra Jadeja (12) and Akash Deep (9) to get to this mark. It was also his maiden five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. Stuart Broad Spots His Mother Carole in Crowd Attending India vs England 4th Test 2024 at Ranchi.

Shoaib Bashir Takes Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Tests

