Shoaib Malik received a guard of honour by his teammates a Rangpur Riders as he was playing his 500th T20 match, on Friday, February 3. The Pakistan veteran achieved this remarkable feat during the match against Dhaka Dominators in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023. Rangpur Riders players stood near the boundary line and applauded Malik, who entered the field of play with fireworks being lit on his sides. Shaheen Afridi Wedding: Pakistan Pacer Ties Knot With Shahid Afridi’s Daughter Ansha, Check Nikah Ceremony Photos.

Shoaib Malik Receives Guard of Honour

Shoaib Malik receiving a guard of honour on his 500th T20 match #Cricket #BPL pic.twitter.com/bnNiVW4UtJ — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 3, 2023

