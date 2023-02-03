Shaheen Afridi tied the knot with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha on Friday, February 3. The premier Pakistan pacer's nikah ceremony with Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi happened at a mosque in Karachi. Top Pakistan cricket stars like captain Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Mohammed Hafeez were among those who were present at the ceremony. The pictures of the wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media. Shan Masood Wedding: Sarfaraz Ahmed Shows His Singing Skills at Qawali Ceremony of the Pakistani Cricketer (Watch Video).

See Shaheen Afridi's Nikah Ceremony Pics Here:

Star-Studded Presence

Shaheen Afridi's Wedding

Nikah Ceremony Pic

All Smiles!

