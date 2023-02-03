Shaheen Afridi tied the knot with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha on Friday, February 3. The premier Pakistan pacer's nikah ceremony with Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi happened at a mosque in Karachi. Top Pakistan cricket stars like captain Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Mohammed Hafeez were among those who were present at the ceremony. The pictures of the wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media. Shan Masood Wedding: Sarfaraz Ahmed Shows His Singing Skills at Qawali Ceremony of the Pakistani Cricketer (Watch Video).
See Shaheen Afridi's Nikah Ceremony Pics Here:
Star-Studded Presence
𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝑮𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆 ✨
Friends and family gather at Shaheen Afridi's Nikkah Ceremony with Shahid Afridi's daughter 💚#ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi #Nikah #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/VbeQnEGUKx
— CricWick (@CricWick) February 3, 2023
Shaheen Afridi's Wedding
شاہین آفریدی، شاہد آفریدی کی بیٹی کے ساتھ رشتہ ازدواج میں منسلکhttps://t.co/2oCV2NAZGG#SamaaTV #ShaheenAfridi #AnshaAfridi #ShahidAfridi #Nikkah #Wedding pic.twitter.com/hXRoBY3kmJ
— SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) February 3, 2023
Nikah Ceremony Pic
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐧 ✨
Shaheen Afridi at his Nikah Ceremony with Shahid Afridi's daughter 💕#ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi #Nikah #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/8epW5oK0et
— CricWick (@CricWick) February 3, 2023
All Smiles!
Pakistani cricketers grace Shaheen Afridi's wedding #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/38Z5qraPsv
— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 3, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)