Virat Kohli took a wicket much to the joy of fans, during the India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 12. Fans have been relentlessly chanting for Kohli to come onto bowl in ICC World Cup 2023 after he had earlier completed an over in the India vs Bangladesh match. The dismissal came about in Kohli's second over where he pitched one wide and Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards, looking to glance it, only ended up edging the ball with KL Rahul taking a catch. Notably, Kohli took a wicket in ODIs after nine years! His last international wicket was against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup, which coincidentally was held in India. Fans Chant ‘Kohli Ko Bowling Do’ During IND vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

