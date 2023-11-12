Shreyas Iyer achieved a memorable feat of his career as he scored his first century in ICC Cricket World Cup, during the India vs Netherlands match on November 12. The right-hander achieved the mark off 84 balls which included nine fours and two sixes. Iyer has been in very good form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and has come close to getting to the 100-run mark earlier in the tournament. But he would be relieved to have gotten over the line on this occasion. Rohit Sharma Hits His 100th Half-Century in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match.

Shreyas Iyer Scores First CWC Century

