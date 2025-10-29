Shreyas Iyer suffered a spleen laceration injury during fielding in the India vs Australia third ODI 2025 while trying to take a catch. He suffered a rib injury which caused the spleen laceration and internal bleeding. To stop the bleeding doctors had to reportedly apply a medical procedure named Interventional trans-catheter embolisation. It is a standard minor procedure where a small catheter is passed through the artery and the bleeding area is blocked. Interventional trans-catheter embolisation is done to arrest the bleeding area anywhere in the body. The reports also suggest that Shreyas will out for approximately two months in which he will go through recovery. Shreyas Iyer Health Updates Live.

Shreyas Iyer Goes Through Interventional Trans-Catheter Embolisation

Update on #ShreyasIyer He underwent “Interventional trans-catheter embolisation.” Not a new procedure. Standard minor procedure where a small catheter is passed through the artery and the bleeding area is blocked. Done to arrest the bleeding area anywhere in the body. It's a… — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)