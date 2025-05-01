Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been awarded the Man of the Match award for his noteworthy 72-run innings off just 41 deliveries during the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Shreyas Iyer scored the runs coming in to bat at number three while chasing a total of 190 runs made by Chennai Super Kings in the first innings of the match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Iyer's 72 consisted of five 4s and four 6s, coming in at a strike rate of 175.61. Shreyas Iyer eventually got out at 18.4 overs, clean bowled by Matheesha Pathirana. Watch Dewald Brevis Take Sensational Juggling Catch Near Boundary Line To Dismiss Shashank Singh During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Shreyas Iyer Judged Man of the Match:

