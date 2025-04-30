The 22-year-old South African cricketer Dewald Brevis took a splendid on-air catch, going not once but twice in and out of the boundary rope and in the air to dismiss Shashank Singh during the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. In the third delivery of the 18th over of the match, as Ravindra Jadeja bowled to Shashank Singh, the batter went on his back foot, clearing his front leg away, lofting towards the deep mid-wicket. Dewald Brevis went towards the right, leaping high enough to grab the ball and immediately flick it up above the air, as soon as he was going over the ropes. He jumped again, caught it, but threw it again inside the field, realizing he might touch the ropes. Then eventually he came in and caught to destine the dismissal. Watch Kamindu Mendis’ Spectacular Diving Catch To Dismiss Dewald Brevis During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Dewald Brevis Catch in CSK vs PBK IPL 2025:

