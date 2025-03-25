Punjab Kings kickstart their campaign with a win as they defeat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in the season opener. With the win, they registered the first points on the table. GT won the toss and opted to bowl first. PBKS got off to a good start provided by Priyansh Arya and he was joined by Shreyas Iyer who played a sensational knock of 97 runs to power PBKS to a solid total of 243/5 on the board. They also received a solid support knock from Shashank Singh as well. Chasing it. GT were off to a slow start but picked up pace and at point looked like chasing down the score. But Vyshak Vijay Kumar came in as impact sub and he with Marco Jansen nailed the plans down to guide PBKS over the finishing line. A confident start for Shreyas Iyer and co in the IPL 2025. Shreyas Iyer Funny Memes Go Viral After New Punjab Kings Captain Scores Power-Packed 97 Not Out Off Just 42 Balls in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Punjab Kings Kickstart IPL 2025 Campaign With 11-Run Victory Over Gujarat Titans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)