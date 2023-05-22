Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill smashed a match-winning unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was a must-win game for RCB to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. However, Gill's 104 off 52 balls overshadowed Virat Kohli's century as Gujarat Titans knocked out RCB. Chasing 198, Gujarat reached the target in last over with Gill smashing a six and handed RCB a disappointment. Soon after the match, social media users claiming to be RCB fans started abusing Gill left, right and centre. The distasteful and hateful comments were visible on Gill's Instagram posts and on Twitter. RCB Out of IPL 2023 As Shubman Gill Century Helps Gujarat Titans Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by Six Wickets.

Note: The reactions contain strong language.

'Shameful'

Fans like him contribute to the hate RCB gets as a team. Virat doesn't deserve fans like him. pic.twitter.com/kWLim6lhvH — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 21, 2023

Unfortunate Comments

Wishing death for Gill to leaking his sister's infos & dog whistling fellow abusive fans.. Price Gill paid for playing better than Kohli today. Imagine the amount of outrage if someone does this with Kohli & his family.. pic.twitter.com/HrCIJVg2SU — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 21, 2023

Comments on Shubman Gill's Instagram

RCB fans under Instagram comment section of Shubman Gill 💔 pic.twitter.com/OVxlnKUwiA — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) May 21, 2023

Ridiculous!

That’s why i say RCB fans are the most toxic fan base in IPL. Unbelievable wishing something like this on a young Indian talent ! pic.twitter.com/4RMkClVsu1 — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) May 21, 2023

Disgusting!

Toxic RCB fans are the worst species to exist. Disgusting human beings pic.twitter.com/wuOpAGYppA — RusHilarious (@rushilthefirst) May 21, 2023

