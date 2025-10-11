Shubman Gill attained a special landmark in his career, completing 1000 runs as a captain in international cricket. And he achieved this feat on Day 2 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. The right-hander was appointed India National Cricket Team Test captain earlier this year before the IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 and had a great time with the willow, scoring a jaw-dropping 754 runs in 10 innings which included four centuries. Shubman Gill eyes his first Test century at home in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. Yashasvi Jaiswal Stunned, Frustrated With Shubman Gill After Mix-Up Leads to His Run Out During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Completes 1000 Runs as Captain in International Cricket

Leading from the front! 👑 Captain @ShubmanGill brings up a classy half-century - crossing 1000 runs as skipper in international cricket! 💥 Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/tg7ZEVlTSH#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 2 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/CDjnnehzO6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)