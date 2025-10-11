Yashasvi Jaiswal was extremely unhappy with Shubman Gill after a mix-up led to his run out in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. This incident happened early on Day 2 when Yashasvi Jaiswal drove a delivery from Jayden Seales in the mid-off region and the ball was fielded by Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Yashasvi Jaiswal had started off for the run immediately after hitting the shot and was late to spot Shubman Gill showing his arm and turning the single down at the other end. The left-hander tried hard to get back to his crease but it was too late. After the dismissal, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his unhappiness with Shubman Gill and the Team India Test captain also interacted with him. Yashasvi Jaiswal Run Out Video: Watch Indian Opener Fall Short of His Crease After Mix-Up With Shubman Gill During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's Run Out:

Don't get this .... run out in a test match ?? Why ? Yashasvi Jaiswal just got himself out as Shubman Gill was least interested in running#INDvsWI #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/vlVHyqYnHI — Aryan (@chinchat09) October 11, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal Unhappy With Shubman Gill After Run Out, Watch Video:

