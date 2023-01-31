Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and other Indian cricket team members watched Pathaan in Ahmedabad ahead of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023. The Team India players were pictured at a theatre as they watched the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster, which has already broken several box office records. The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. 'Bhai Ashram Hai Ye' Virat Kohli Requests Fans Not to Film Videos During His Visit to Rishikesh (Watch Video).

Team India Cricketers Watch Pathaan in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Mavi at the Theatre

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)