Shubman Gill smashed a 22-ball half-century in the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 15. The right-hander struck nine fours in this knock. This was also Gill's fifth fifty of the season. The young opening batter has had a good season and scored quite a few runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue for this game. Why Are Gujarat Titans Players Wearing Lavender Jersey Against SRH in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Shubman Gill Scores 22-Ball Fifty

