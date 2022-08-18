Shubman Gill scored his 3rd half-century in the 50-over format during the first match of three-game ODI series between Indian and Zimbabwe today, August 18 at Harare Sports Club. The young right-handed star reached his fifty off 51 deliveries with five fours. He has started from where he left off in the West Indies series last month.

Check the Tweet on Shubman Gill's Fifty:

Shubman Gill gets to his fifty 💪 Watch #ZIMvIND LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV with an ODI Series Pass (in select regions) 📺 | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/SSsP6t6JFC pic.twitter.com/Pvr2XigTro — ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2022

